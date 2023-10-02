A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday while attempting to cross the 55 Freeway near Tustin in Orange County.

The collision happened around 11:35 a.m. on the northbound side of the 55 Freeway, just south of 4th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There are currently limited details about why the pedestrian was on the freeway, although CHP confirmed that the Tustin Police Department was involved in some undisclosed capacity.

Video from Sky5 showed the person’s body underneath a covering and a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup that sustained major front-end damage.

The incident is under investigation by the CHP.

The pedestrian’s name will be withheld until family members are informed of their passing.

Drivers on the freeway were being rerouted around the accident scene, and traffic was expected to be affected for several hours.