A man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while walking outside the Disneyland Resort Monday night.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight near the Harbor Boulevard crosswalk next to the park’s drop-off area.

A pedestrian was struck outside Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on Oct. 16, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Video showed the victim down on the street but apparently talking to first responders while being attended to.

The man was eventually transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

It was unclear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver did remain at the scene, stringer service OnScene.TV reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.