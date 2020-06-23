Pedestrian in crosswalk fatally struck by car in Santa Ana

A pedestrian in a crosswalk was fatally struck by a car in Santa Ana on Tuesday, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 1:40 p.m. in the area of Bristol Street and McFadden Avenue, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA there were reports that the driver may have run away from the scene and had to be chased down.

A white BMW with visible damage was parked at a nearby Chevron gas station.

Bristol Street, from Bishop Street to Wilshire Avenue, was closed in all directions.

McFadden Avenue was also closed in all directions from Pacific Avenue to Shelton Street.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fhashtag%2FSIGALERT%3Fsrc%3Dhashtag_click&data=02%7C01%7CNisha.Jaime%40ktla.com%7C34d6008483744bdb56f108d817bc3de4%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637285444617631307&sdata=AHF7T9OeMQKbfPKo2tJIh8RlpxZm4oVBoLGCDJivdio%3D&reserved=0

#SIGALERT #SAPDTraffic Fatal traffic collision – Auto vs Ped

in the area of Bristol St & McFadden Ave. Bristol St is closed in all directions from Bishop to Wilshire. McFadden Ave closed in all directions from Pacific to Shelton. Please stay away from this area #SAPDPIO #onscene — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) June 23, 2020