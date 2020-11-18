Pedestrian in DTLA hit-and-run dies; driver turns herself in: LAPD

On Nov. 15, 2020, the Los Angeles Police Department released this image of car wanted in a hit-and-run.

A pedestrian who was injured over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Los Angeles has died, and the driver who originally fled the scene has since turned herself in, police said on Tuesday.

The driver, whose name was not released, surrendered to police on Tuesday and was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet.

The hit-and-run happened at 6:55 a.m. Sunday when a male pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk northbound on Broadway at Seventh Street and was hit by a dark, four-door vehicle, described at the time as possibly a Dodge Avenger, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Seventh Street at Broadway, when the vehicle ran a red light and went into oncoming westbound traffic and collided with the man.

Video was released by LAPD that showed the pedestrian pushing a cart while walking in the crosswalk. It also showed the driver, who was wearing a yellow vest, get out of the car in the area of Seventh Street and Spring Street to look at the damage to the car, then get back in and drive away.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, and later died from his injuries, police said.

Update: The victim died from his injuries. Today, the driver turned herself in, and was arrested for Felony Hit and Run. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 18, 2020