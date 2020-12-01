Pedestrian injured, 2 dogs killed in Rancho Cucamonga crash; alleged DUI driver arrested

A pedestrian was injured and his two dogs were killed when they were struck by a suspected impaired driver in Rancho Cucamonga over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred as the victim was walking the dogs with his family just after 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 7100 Block of Archibald Avenue near the P.E. Trail, according to a Rancho Cucamonga Police Department news release.

He had walked ahead of his family in the crosswalk when a speeding car struck him and the dogs as they were half way through the intersection, the release stated. The vehicle then lost control and slammed into a tree.

The injured victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, according to police. They did not release information about his condition.

Both dogs died at the scene.

The driver — 23-year-old Mouaffak Alami of Rancho Cucamonga — was also transported to the hospital, where deputies served a search warrant to obtain a blood sample, officials said.

After being released, Alami was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of DUI, according to inmate records. His bail was set at $100,000.

A booking photo of the suspect has not been released.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip by dialing the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463, or through the website www.wetip.com.