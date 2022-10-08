Medics work on the victim of a hit-and-run in Griffith Park on Oct. 8, 2022. (Sal Sendik)

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Griffith Park Saturday afternoon.

The collision, which occurred at about 3:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fern Dell Drive, was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon using a vehicle, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez.

Video footage provided to KTLA showed medics working on the unidentified victim in the middle of the street before they were taken away by ambulance.

The victim was later taken to a local hospital, according to police, and their condition is unknown.

The driver who fled the scene in her Lexus is a woman in her 40s with short hair, authorities said.