A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Rialto Thursday.

The pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old Marvin Molina of Rialto, was hit on the 900 block of N. Riverside Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

According to the Rialto Police Department, Molina was walking across the roadway outside of a crossing walk when he was hit by a Nissan Sentra driven by a 34-year-old San Bernardino woman.

Police arrived at the scene minutes later and found Molina dead from his injuries. The driver of the Sentra was uninjured. She remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and police do no suspect drugs or alcohol contributed in the collision.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is urged to contact Rialto Police Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at 909-644-6025. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 800-782-7463.