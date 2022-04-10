A pedestrian died after he was hit by two vehicles in Exposition Park early Sunday morning. One of the drivers fled the scene, according to police.

It happened around 2:55 a.m. near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and West 36th Street.

A man believed to be in his 30s was crossing the the street when a vehicle traveling south on Normandie struck him, Los Angeles Police Department officials said. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene.

The man was then hit by a second vehicle, police said. The driver of the second vehicle remained in the area.

The pedestrian was trapped underneath the second vehicle and needed to be rescued by fire personnel.

Once he was freed, paramedics pronounced him deceased.

The crash is under investigation. At this time there is no description of the suspect vehicle that initially hit the pedestrian.