A pedestrian was hit and killed in Santa Ana on April 2, 2023. (County News Service)

Santa Ana police are investigating after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of St. Gertrude Place and South Ross Street.

A man and a woman were struck by a vehicle which then drove away from the scene without stopping, police said.

Both pedestrians were transported to the hospital by ambulance. The woman was treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, but the man died as a result of the crash.

Police are investigating, but said no vehicle description is available at this time.

The scene was blocked off to traffic and remained active for several hours after the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8665 or submit a tip online.