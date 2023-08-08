A female who got out of her vehicle was struck and killed on the 101 Freeway, prompting lane closures through the Echo Park area of Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol units responded to the incident around 3:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Alvarado Street.

First responders investigate a fatal crash on the 101 Freeway in the Echo Park area on Aug. 8, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

The female apparently had some sort of car trouble and stopped on the freeway to check the problem, CHP Sgt. Jensen said.

For unknown reasons, she walked into traffic lanes and was struck, Jensen said.

The crash victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

There were no indications of foul play regarding the incident, which “seems like an accident,” Jensen said.

All lanes on the southbound side of the 101 Freeway were shut down at Alvarado due to the investigation.

Traffic was being taken off at Benton Way, according to a tweet from Cal Trans District 7.

It was unclear how long the lanes would remain closed.