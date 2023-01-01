A pedestrian was killed on New Year’s Eve after he was hit by a suspected DUI driver in Long Beach.

Long Beach police say the 62-year-old Long Beach man was pushing his disabled vehicle with his 19-year-old daughter around 5:25 p.m. on the 300 block of E. Market Street.

While they pushed the inoperable Dodge van along the road, a 2013 Lexus driven by 33-year-old David Grace of Los Angeles approached at a high rate of speed.

Police say Grace crashed into the man, pinning him between both the Lexus and the Dodge van. The impact then sent both vehicles into the side of a parked pickup truck.

The unidentified pedestrian was gravely injured and police rendered aid until paramedics arrived on scene to take him to the hospital by ambulance. Not long after arriving, the man was pronounced dead. His 19-year-old daughter avoided serious injury, police added.

Grace was arrested at the scene and is believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was also found to have been driving his vehicle with a suspended license.

Grace was booked into jail to await charges for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

He remains in custody and is being held on a $100,000 bail, according to jail records. His next court date has not yet been set.

Anyone with information about this deadly crash can submit an anonymous tip online at www.lacrimestoppers.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477.