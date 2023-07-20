A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks Thursday morning.

The collision occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Ventura Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The person’s body was found on the freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A SigAlert was issued for the No. 5 and No. 6 lanes and the off-ramp as the CHP investigated the scene.

The lanes will be closed for an “unknown duration,” officials said.

No information about the victim or the vehicle and its driver have been released.

Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.