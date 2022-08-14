A pedestrian died Saturday night after he was hit by a car that crashed into four other vehicles in Bell.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Walker and Gage avenues.

According to Sgt. Marron of the Bell Police Department, a Dodge Charger crashed into a sedan in the intersection and then careened into three parked vehicles and the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as a Hispanic man believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was declared dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.