Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 64-year-old Costa Mesa woman who was struck and killed while walking home from work last week.

Those who knew her say Linda Lefler was a very popular member of the community. On Wednesday, her family and coworkers held an emotional tribute in front of the Stater Bros. supermarket where she worked for two decades.

She was killed right in front of the store while crossing the street as she headed for the bus stop. Police say the driver who hit her drove away without stopping to help.

Lefler is remembered for her optimistic outlook on life and for the love of her son.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 22, 2022.