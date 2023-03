A pedestrian was fatally struck by a suspected hit-and-run driver in Highland Park Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. in the 5600 block of Aldama Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police blocked off the street in the residential neighborhood and a canopy was set up where the victim was killed, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

An LAPD unit was also stationed in the parking lot of a nearby grocery store.

No further details about the crash have been released.