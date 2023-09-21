Pedestrian killed in Jurupa Valley hit-and-run; suspect, damaged vehicle sought

Authorities in Jurupa Valley are searching for a suspect after they fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

According to a release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the 5000 block of Mission Boulevard on calls of a major traffic collision shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arriving at the location, deputies located the victim in the roadway and pronounced them dead on scene.

The victim was identified as Jamie Pruitt, 42, of Jurupa Valley.

The front passenger side hood, fender and windshield sustained heavy damage. (RCSO)

Through their preliminary investigation, deputies learned that the suspect fled the area in a white 2012 Toyota Corolla. The front passenger side hood, fender and windshield sustained heavy damage, RCSO said.

Despite an extensive search effort, deputies could not locate the vehicle nor the suspect.

It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were involved in the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the damaged Toyota Corolla and identifying the driver. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy Robert Packer at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 951-776-1099.