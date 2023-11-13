A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Long Beach Sunday night, and police are looking for the involved vehicle and its driver.

The man was hit at about 10:50 p.m. at Alamitos Avenue and Anaheim Street, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

He was found unconscious and suffering from “serious injuries” before he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said. He will be identified by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

The initial investigation indicates the man was “standing in the middle of Alamitos Avenue, outside of a crosswalk, when a vehicle traveling northbound struck him,” according to authorities.

That vehicle then fled without stopping to help.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information is asked to call Detective Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7355.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.