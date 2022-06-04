A man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Malibu early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The collision happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, near Via Escondido, the LASD announced in a press release.

The victim, an adult man, was in the No. 2 lane when he was hit by a westbound vehicle, which did not stop, authorities said.

The man was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 818-878-1808 and reference report number 22-02918-10.

To provide information anonymously, you call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.