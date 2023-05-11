A man is dead after he was hit by a car in North Hollywood that then drove away without attempting the help.

The man, who has not been identified, was hit at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday near Saticoy Street and Hinds Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was declared dead at the scene.

Footage from the scene shows that the man ended up in the rightmost lane of westbound Saticoy Street.

Investigators do not know if the victim was homeless, and there is no suspect information available, though they hope surveillance footage from the area may offer leads.

No further information was available.