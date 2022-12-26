A 34-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Riverside on Christmas Day, police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Hole avenues.

Responding officers from the Riverside Police Department found the victim with “multiple serious injuries.”

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

A preliminary investigation revealed a motorist was driving south on Tyler Avenue when he or she struck the pedestrian as he was walking in the roadway, police said.

The driver was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to call contact Detective R. McHugh at 951-826-8720 or rmchugh@riversideca.gov