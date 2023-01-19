The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene Wednesday night.

The collision just after 8 p.m. left a pedestrian in the roadway in the 2800 block of West 1st Street, police said in a news release.

That pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

They had been walking north across 1st Street when they were hit by a westbound vehicle that left the scene before police arrived.

No description of the vehicle or driver was available.

Whether alcohol was a factor remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator L. Bao at 714-245-8223 or the SAPD’s Traffic Division at 714-245-8200.