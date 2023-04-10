A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a suspected hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles Sunday night, officials said.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. at Vermont Avenue and 98th Street in the Vermont Vista neighborhood, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was struck by a white sedan that fled the scene.

He was described only as being a man in his 50s.

Video from the scene showed officers gathering evidence at the intersection.

No further details about the incident have been released.