Pedestrian killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run crash; driver sought

Police are asking for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver that killed a pedestrian in Van Nuys Sunday evening.

The unidentified victim was crossing Hazeltine Avenue just south of Gault Street when he was struck by a silver sedan shortly before 9 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department stated.

The driver of the sedan, which was traveling northbound on Hazeltine, then fled the scene without attempting to render aid to the victim, according to the Police Department.

The victim, described only as a man in his 30s, was taken in grave condition to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say the silver sedan involved in the crash has severe damage to the front end and windshield area.

Authorities are searching for the vehicle and the driver. No description of the driver was immediately available.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to whoever provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Takishita at 818-644-8116 or Officer Fredo at 818-644-8037.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.