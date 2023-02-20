Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in South Los Angeles early Monday and then drove away.

The collision occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the area of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street in the city’s Vermont Vista neighborhood.

Police said the victim, believed to be a homeless man, was walking in the middle of the street outside of a crosswalk when he was struck. First responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police respond to a fatal hit-and-run in South L.A. on Feb. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-colored sedan. No further details were available and the identity of the victim was not immediately released.