A 35-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a Willowbrook street late Friday night.

The unidentified woman was crossing El Segundo Boulevard east of Willowbrook Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. when she was hit by a car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the car, which was traveling “at an unknown rate of speed” in the No. 1 lane, did not stop to help or identify themselves.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-TELL-CHP (8355-247).