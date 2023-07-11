A California Highway Patrol cruiser is seen in this photo. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

One person was killed and several lanes were closed in a crash on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes near North Los Angeles Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A vehicle somehow struck and killed a pedestrian but no further details about the crash were immediately available.

Three lanes were blocked on the southbound side of the freeway as a result of the collision.

A SigAlert for the lane closures was issued shortly after the crash.

There was no word on when the lanes would reopen.