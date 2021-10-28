Pedestrian killed when minivan driver loses control, crashes while exiting 101 Freeway in Hollywood

An investigation is underway after a driver exiting the 101 Freeway in Hollywood Thursday morning lost control of his vehicle and crashed through a fence, killing a pedestrian.

The crash occurred about 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Vine Street.

A minivan driver was exiting the freeway on the Vine Street offramp when he ran off the road, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling said.

The minivan hit a curb, a guardrail, and then uprooted a tree before coming to a stop against the fence.

The minivan did not strike the apartment building on the other side of the fence, but a pedestrian was killed in the crash.

The victim, described only as a male, has not been identified.

It was unclear if the victim lived in the area, Wendling said.

The driver remained at the scene following the crash but was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. He was said to be in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. “We’re assuming speed was a factor,” Wendling said.

It was not known if drugs or alcohol were also factors in the crash.