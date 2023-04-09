Two people were killed early Sunday morning in Orange County following a multi-vehicle crash that may be connected to an illegal street race.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Magnolia and Flower avenues in Fullerton, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Police arrived on the scene and found an Audi sedan, a Toyota minivan and a Yamaha motorcycle that were involved in a crash, each sustaining major damage.

A cyclist and a pedestrian were also involved in the crash, police said.

A telephone pole had been knocked over and the Audi plowed into a fence and into the side of a home on Magnolia Avenue, causing a gas leak.

A female pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, police said. Her identity has not yet been released, but police said she was 70 years old.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released either.

Investigators believe the Audi and the motorcycle were both driving northbound on Magnolia at a high rate of speed when they crashed into the minivan that was making an eastbound turn onto Flower.

A power pole was damaged following a multi-vehicle crash in Fullerton on April 9, 2023 (OC Hawk)

A street sign is seen after it was damaged following a multi-vehicle crash in Fullerton on April 9, 2023 (OC Hawk)

An Audi sedan that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Fullerton on April 9, 2023 is shown on its roof after killing a pedestrian and then crashing into the side of a home. (OC Hawk)

Two people were killed, including an innocent pedestrian, when a street race ended in a multi-vehicle collision in Fullerton on April 9, 2023 (OC Hawk)

The motorcyclist hit the back of the minivan and was ejected; the Audi hit the front of the van, veered off the roadway, hitting the pedestrian and a cyclist before crashing into the power pole and then coming to a rest on its roof against the residence.

The driver of the minivan, a 74-year-old man, and his passenger, a 15-year-old boy, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The cyclist, a 30-year-old man, was also hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The 32-year-old unidentified driver of the Audi sedan suffered only minor injuries. Several residents inside the home were forced to evacuate due to the gas leak.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash.

Witnesses told an independent photographer at the scene that both the motorcyclist and the Audi were traveling at speeds near 100 mph and they appeared to be racing. Police have not confirmed that the two were racing, but did say speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash are urged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at 714-738-6815.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-847-6227.