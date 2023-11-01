Southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway through Hollywood were closed through the morning commute Wednesday after a pedestrian was hit and killed by at least one vehicle.

The collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the Vermont Avenue exit.

California Highway Patrol officers immediately blocked lanes, causing traffic backups that extended through the Cahuenga Pass into the San Fernando Valley.

Surface streets were also backed up as thousands of commuters scrambled to find alternate routes.

SB 101 was backed up through Hollywood after a pedestrian was struck and killed. Nov. 1, 2023.

It was unclear why the pedestrian was on the freeway and no information about their identity was released.

Traffic remained jammed through the early morning commute, but as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the freeway began to open up.

The incident comes just two days after another person was fatally struck on the 101 Freeway near the Santa Monica Boulevard exit in Hollywood in an early morning collision.