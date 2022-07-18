LAPD released this image of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on July 15, 2022.

A woman was injured late last week after a hit-and-run driver crashed into her and her vehicle in Tarzana, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:55 p.m. July 15 near the intersection of Etiwanda Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A four-door Chevy Spark was heading south on Etiwanda, veered to the right side of the roadway and crashed into a vehicle and a pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian was standing next to her vehicle when the crash occurred and she sustained severe injuries.

The driver did not stop to help the victim or identify themselves, police said.

The vehicle was described as being gray and had a sticker on top of the front windshield. It may have damage to the right side.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to LAPD call Valley traffic detectives at 818-644-8032.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information in the case that leads to an arrest and conviction.