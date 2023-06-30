A pedestrian, possibly a bicyclist, was struck and killed by a cement truck in Ontario Friday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:35 a.m. near the on ramp of the eastbound 60 Freeway at Archibald Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the cement truck stayed at the scene, but advised officers that he believes he struck the victim while he or she was in a crosswalk.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a cement truck in Ontario on June 30, 2023. (KTLA)

The driver then pulled over on the on ramp, where a bicycle was seen stuck underneath the truck, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

A yellow tarp, presumably covering the body, was seen closer to the crosswalk.

The on ramp was shut down amid the investigation, the CHP indicated.

No further details about the crash were released.