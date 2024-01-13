Police are searching for three hit-and-run drivers after a pedestrian was struck multiple times and killed in Pacoima.

The victim was only described as a possibly Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s by the Los Angeles Police Department

On Jan. 12, the victim was crossing the street on San Fernando Road, just south of Montague Street at around 11:45 p.m.

As he crossed the road, a pickup truck driving the wrong way on the southbound lanes struck the man, knocking him to the ground.

As he tried to get up, a second vehicle going northbound struck him again. The impact threw him over to the opposite lanes where he was run over once more by a third vehicle.

All three drivers did not stop to render aid and instead, continued driving away.

Arriving officers found the injured victim lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored pickup truck. The second vehicle is a light-colored full-size SUV and the third car is dark colored mid-size SUV.

The first and second vehicles were last seen driving northbound on San Fernando Road towards Osborne Street. The third vehicle was seen driving southbound on San Fernando Road towards Branford Street.

The victim’s name was not released pending identification and notification of next of kin by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” said LAPD. “The public is also reminded that as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets, obey traffic lights, cross within marked crosswalks, and obey the rules of the road.”

The suspects remain at large. A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone who provides information leading to the suspects’ identification, apprehension, and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Officer Sison at 818-644-8022 or Officer Freeman at 818-644-8115.

The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online at lacrimestoppers.org.