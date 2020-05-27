Pedestrian struck and killed as robbery suspect flees from police in Long Beach

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night as a robbery suspect fled from police in Long Beach.

Officers responded to a robbery call about 11:10 p.m. at what was described as a pot shop in the 2100 block of West Gaylord Street, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Brown said.

Police were in the process of arresting three people outside the shop when a fourth suspect got into a vehicle and drove away.

As the driver was fleeing from officers, a pedestrian crossing near the intersection of West 6th Street and Chestnut Avenue was struck and killed, Brown said.

Video from the scene appears to show the victim walking a dog across the street when the vehicle hit.

The victim has not been identified by authorities. There was no immediate word on whether any animals were killed in the crash.

The unidentified suspect continued driving then crashed less than a mile away near the intersection of East 6th Street and North Locust Avenue. He was taken into custody following the crash.

Meanwhile, officers at the initial robbery site arrested a fifth suspect outside the building and two more who were inside, Brown said.

All of the suspects were described as adult males.