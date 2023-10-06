Police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian severely injured in Northridge Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight as the driver was traveling in the 18900 block of W Parthenia St.

It was unclear if the pedestrian was in the street or the crosswalk at the time of the crash, but video showed clothing scattered across the roadway and a white sedan with front end damage and a shattered windshield.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with what were described as severe injuries.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Witnesses said the pedestrian had been throwing bottles at passing cars and was nearly struck several times before the crash happened.

Police have not confirmed the witness accounts but are continuing to investigate.