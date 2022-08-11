A pedestrian was struck by a Metrolink train in the Covina area, prompting delays on the San Bernardino line to Los Angeles’ Union Station Thursday morning.

The train struck a person who was on the tracks between Covina and Baldwin Park, Metrolink stated in a tweet posted shortly before 5 a.m.

Sky 5 was over the scene at 5:30 a.m. as passengers waited for further information about their commute.

Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol personnel had responded to the scene to investigate.

Metrolink did not have an estimate on how long the line would be shut down.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pedestrian.