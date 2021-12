A man is in unknown condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Exposition Park Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments.

The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was hit by what appears to be a Dodge near Normandie Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, according to police.

An ambulance arrived to help the man, according to the LAFD, but it has not yet been released if the victim was injured or killed.