A pedestrian was struck and killed in Pacoima Friday morning.

The collision occurred just before 5:45 a.m. at Bradley Avenue and Louvre Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision, a light-colored Nissan, stayed at the scene.

The intersection of Bradley and Louvre was closed for the investigation.

No further information was available.