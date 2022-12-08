Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian in Arleta Wednesday night.

The incident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Terra Bella Street.

Investigators said the pedestrian was struck by a white, four-door SUV.

It was unclear if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, but the driver left the scene without rendering aid.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead following the crash.

The SUV was believed to have fled westbound on Terra Bella Street.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division.