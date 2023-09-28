An elderly man and an employee of an adult health care center were injured following a two-vehicle crash in the Carthay neighborhood of West Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:35 p.m. on the 6000 block of West Pico Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash and multiple pedestrians were struck.

Video from Sky5 showed a white Chevrolet pickup truck and a black Mercedes-Benz SUV parked near the scene with visible damage.

A glass door to an adult health care center in West Los Angeles is shown following a crash on Sept. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

The pickup truck was disabled on the sidewalk after it appeared to have crashed through a glass door of a business. An internet search identified the business as Sinai Adult Day Health Care, a facility associated with Kaiser Permanente.

The program director for the healthcare business told KTLA that a female staff member in her 60s and a male client in his 80s were struck by the pickup truck after it crashed into the lobby.

Both the client and the employee were taken away by ambulance and staff at the care facility were described as “shaken.”

The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time. It’s also unclear if either of the drivers or any passengers required medical attention.

Police had the roadway blocked near the collision and traffic was being diverted.