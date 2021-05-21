Pellet gun shootings unnerve drivers on 91 Freeway

Taryn Campbell sat at the wheel of her Ford Flex, grinding along in stop-and-go traffic on the 91 Freeway. That was when she heard the “loud popping sound.”

“It startled me. I saw the window had been cracked,” Campbell said. “The car behind me was two lengths back, so I knew I hadn’t been rear-ended. Something had flown through the window.

“That’s when I called my husband, and he told me someone has been shooting through car windows on the freeway,” she said of the May 11 incident in Corona near Lincoln Avenue.

Like tens of thousands of Southern California commuters, Campbell was heading home after a long workday. Her route to the Inland Empire from Orange County is one of the nation’s busiest arteries. And in recent weeks, that freeway has become a crime scene — at the center of nearly 60 incidents in which motorists have come under fire in Orange, Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.