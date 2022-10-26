The exodus of sponsors and brands associated with rapper Kanye West continued Wednesday with Peloton announcing it would no longer play the rapper’s music in any new classes as a result of his antisemitic comments on social media.

In a statement to Pelobuddy, a website that covers the fitness company, Peloton said it had “indefinitely paused the use of Kanye West’s music” on its platform.

“This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes and we are not suggesting any class that includes his music in our proactive recommendations to Members,” the statement read.

West, who goes by Ye, has been restricted from posting on Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies.

In early October, West posted on Twitter that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness scale known as DEFCON.

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he posted.

The impact of West’s comments resonated further on Saturday when pro-Nazi demonstrators hung banners from a bridge over the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles in support of the rapper.

West has suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast.” Earlier this month, he was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Over the past week, West has been dropped by his Hollywood talent agency, CAA, and lost lucrative deals with luxury fashion brand, Balenciaga, and German sportswear company, Adidas.

In a bizarre twist on Wednesday, West showed up unannounced and uninvited at Skecher’s corporate offices in Los Angeles.

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” a statement from Skechers read.