The Penrose Fire was caused by heavy winds and has shut down the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley on Nov. 19, 2022. (KeyNews TV)

Emergency crews are battling a massive brush fire shutting down the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley on Saturday night.

Officially named the “Penrose Fire,” the incident has been escalated to “Major Emergency Status,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The massive flames were caused by heavy winds igniting grass, trees and other nearby vegetation. Heavy smoke is causing extremely poor visibility on nearby roads.

Over 160 firefighters have been dispatched to battle the blaze including ground and air units.

Authorities are shutting down both northbound and southbound lanes of the 5 freeway between the Hollywood Freeway (SR-170) and Sunland Boulevard.

Poor road visibility due to the Penrose Fire in Sun Valley on Nov. 19, 2022. (OC Hawk)

Metal structure in flames due to the Penrose Fire in Sun Valley on Nov. 19, 2022. (OC Hawk)

Crews were dispatched to the scene a little before 8 p.m. When they arrived, the flames had jumped from vegetation to a nearby metal-clad building.

Citizen photos show flames erupting into the night sky as fiery debris rained down around gridlocked traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as major delays are expected.

fire risk remains high as the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

This developing story will be updated.