Despite soaring temps Saturday afternoon, there was no shortage of people in attendance for LA Pride’s Pride in the Park event.

With the thermometer nearing triple digits Saturday, people braved the heat at Los Angeles State Historic Park to enjoy food, drinks and entertainment as part of LA Pride 2022.

Doors opened to the community at 1 p.m. and the party was set to last until 11 p.m.

Throughout the night, those who visited the park in the Chinatown and Elysian Park neighborhoods were treated to exhibitions, fun activities and some big name music performances.

Pop icon and Grammy winner Christina Aguilera was set to headline the event, with other performances from Anitta, Rebecca Black, Syd, Chika and Michaela Jaé.

With temperatures rising and a full slate of activities, people attending the event are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from heat stroke and exhaustion, including drinking plenty of water, using sunscreen and wearing loose-fitting clothing.

For more information about Pride in the Park, including ticket information and other events hosted by LA Pride, click here.