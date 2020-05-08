People flock to closed Venice Beach during grunion run

Dozens of people congregated at Venice Beach Thursday night despite the closure of all beaches countywide during stay-home orders.

People dotted the shut-down coastline, some lounging on the sand, some surfing, and others shuffling around, apparently searching for grunion on the first night they were expected to come ashore this month.

In spring and summer, grunion leave the water to spawn for four consecutive nights, starting on nights with full and new moons. Their habitat spans from Northern to Baja California.

The fish were expected to come up onto Los Angeles County beaches around 10 p.m. Thursday until midnight, according to CaliforniaBeaches.com.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife removed this year’s grunion run schedule from its website to discourage people from gathering at beaches during the pandemic.

So far, the city and county of Los Angeles have not had to enforce mass violations of beach closures. They’ve largely relied on voluntary compliance and berms of sand to deter recreation — with the exception of one paddleboarder who was arrested in Malibu after officials say he ignored lifeguards’ orders to leave the ocean.

No law enforcement or lifeguards were seen on the beach Thursday night.

Despite neighboring Orange and Ventura counties allowing people to return to their beaches for exercise, Los Angeles has opted to keep its beaches closed — even as it prepares to open city and county-maintained hiking trails and golf courses this weekend.

Officials haven’t said when they expect L.A. area beaches to reopen, but they have said the process will be gradual.