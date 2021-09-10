Pepperdine University stages annual Waves of Flags display to honor lives lost in 9/11

As it has every September for years, Pepperdine University will commemorate lives lost in 9/11 with the Waves of Flags display along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road.

With nearly 3,000 flags flying at Alumni Park, the display includes one flag for each victim of the terror attack and a national flag for every foreign country that lost a citizen on Sept. 11.

While all 20th Anniversary Commemoration events are free and open to the public, attendees are being asked to register to attend each of Saturday’s events, which include a prayer service, tributes, a film screening and a ceremony to honor heroes of 9/11.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 10, 2021.