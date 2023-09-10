Ahead of the 22 anniversary of 9/11, Pepperdine University’s “Waves of Flags” display has returned to the campus.

Each of the nearly 3,000 American flags in Alumni Park, along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road, represent the life of an innocent victim taken during the 2001 terrorist attack, with a national flag for each foreign country that lost one of its citizens that tragic day.

The Waves of Flags display seen here in Alumni Park on the campus of Pepperdine University.

Actor and producer Chris Pratt will speak at the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, along with university president Jim Gash and director of Student Veteran Affairs Eric Leshinsky.

“Attendees are invited to walk through the Waves of Flags display prior to or following the ceremony to pay tribute to the lives lost with prayer and reflection,” the university’s website said.

The remembrance ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 11, from 9-10 a.m. and is closed to the public.

The Waves of Flags tradition at the university started in 2008. This year’s display will be up until Sept. 20 and lowered by community volunteers on Sept. 21.