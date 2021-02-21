Former Perris High School coach arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting 2 students

A former Perris High School coach was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting two students, officials said.

Gerardo Regalado is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Last month, Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to Perris High School after getting reports of lewd acts that happened with a child between the years 2013 and 2016.

They identified a teacher, 29-year-old Gerardo Regalado, as a suspect, the department said in a news release.

At the time of the alleged lewd acts, Regalado was employed as a tutor and volleyball coach at the school.

Detectives determined the man had committed lewd acts on two different students that used to go to the school, the Sheriff’s Department said.

He was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sodomy with a minor 14 years of age or older by force, oral copulation upon a minor by force, sending harmful or obscene material to a minor and annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age, according to county inmate records.

He was booked into a Riverside County detention center on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Investigator Mullins at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-210-1000.