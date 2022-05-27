A home invasion in Perris on Wednesday left neighbors shaken.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said that the victim, who owns a home near Avishan Drive and Caltha Way, welcomed two female acquaintances who were allegedly planning to rob him.

The acquaintances were reportedly casing the home for a third suspect, a 19-year-old man named Cameran Deneal, who walked in and assaulted the homeowner, Sgt. Edward Soto said.

“A male suspect entered the residence with a handgun and pistol-whipped and assaulted the homeowner demanding money,” Soto said.

However, the victim wrestled the gun away and held Deneal at gunpoint until deputies arrived, Soto said. The only injury the homeowner sustained was a broken finger.

The acquaintances, 19-year-old Elizabeth Gutierrez and an unidentified 16-year-old, were located nearby, officials said.

The 16-year-old is being held at a juvenile corrections facility, authorities said.

Gutierrez faces four felony charges: criminal conspiracy, home invasion robbery in the first degree, second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Deneal faces the same charges, according to jail records.

Meanwhile, neighbors are worried, as this was the second home invasion in Perris in less than two weeks and the sixth in Riverside County since April 10.

“We obviously encourage our community members to remain vigilant, but we also want to remind our community that this particular home invasion robbery appears to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be related to any other home invasion robberies that have been occurring,” Soto said.