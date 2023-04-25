Authorities are responding to a person who has climbed atop the KTLA5 radio tower in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of the incident around 6:32 p.m. on 5800 West Sunset Boulevard.

The person is seen standing about 30 feet up the tower while holding a sign that reads, “Free Billie Eilish” near the center of the KTLA marquee.

At one point, the person was seen playing an electric guitar. Officials are calling the person a “protestor” but it’s unclear what exactly they are protesting. The handwritten sign has another message written on the back, but its contents are also unclear.

A large inflatable airbag is positioned below the tower as crews work to remove the person safely. At this time, they appear to be refusing to cooperate or come down.

Los Angeles police are in communication with the person at this time. Crowds of bystanders gathered across the street to watch the standoff unfold.

Both east and westbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard are shut down, creating major traffic jams for drivers in the area.

Sky5 is overhead.