Los Angeles police have detained a person in connection with the overdose death of a Bernstein High School student and the non-fatal overdoses of several other students earlier this week, KTLA has learned.

No information regarding the individual was immediately available. Police scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon to update their investigation.

The Los Angeles County Coroner identified the student who died as Melanie Ramos, 15.

Police say Ramos was among several students who ingested pills laced with fentanyl which they purchased at nearby Lexington Park Tuesday night.

A parent who had been searching for his missing stepdaughter found Ramos dead inside a restroom at Bernstein High School, located in the 1300 block of North Wilton Place.

At least two other students overdosed but survived.

“We will soon be announcing additional directives and steps to address the epidemic of drug related distress occurring in our schools,” Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson Shannon Haber said in a statement. “These are preventable tragedies, and we must work diligently to quell their impact on our families. Our students deserve better.”